Haslam's free tuition plan viewed as incentive

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Education experts say they believe Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam's program to cover a full ride at two-year colleges for any high school graduate will be an incentive for students to better prepare for a higher education.

Results released Wednesday on the National Assessment of Education Progress, also known as the Nation's Report Card, show slightly fewer than four out of 10 students nationwide have the math and reading skills needed for entry-level college courses.

David Driscoll is chairman of the governing board that sets policy for NAEP. He told The Associated Press that students aren't always as focused as they should be and that programs like Haslam's provide incentive for them to perform better.

Haslam signed the measure into law on Monday.

