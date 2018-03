Lawsuit names 3 Chattanooga police officers in brutality allegations

A lawsuit filed this week in Hamilton County Circuit Court alleges that three Chattanooga police officers illegally went on to a resident's property and used a Taser on him without provocation.The lawsuit seeks $600,000 from the city.Officers Derek Roncin, Corneilus Gaines and John Watkins were named in the lawsuit filed by local attorney Robin Flores on behalf of resident Steven James Hacker.According to the documents the incident happened on July 25, 2013. Roncin followed Hacker to the home Hacker shared with his grandmother Peggy Williams.Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press