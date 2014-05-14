Lawsuit names 3 Chattanooga police officers in brutality allegat - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together for You

Lawsuit names 3 Chattanooga police officers in brutality allegations

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - A lawsuit filed this week in Hamilton County Circuit Court alleges that three Chattanooga police officers illegally went on to a resident's property and used a Taser on him without provocation.

The lawsuit seeks $600,000 from the city.

Officers Derek Roncin, Corneilus Gaines and John Watkins were named in the lawsuit filed by local attorney Robin Flores on behalf of resident Steven James Hacker.

According to the documents the incident happened on July 25, 2013. Roncin followed Hacker to the home Hacker shared with his grandmother Peggy Williams.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.