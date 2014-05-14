Chattanooga announces new Veterans Bridge flag initiative Posted: Wednesday, May 14, 2014 1:22 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, May 14, 2014 3:32 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

You’ve seen them lining Chattanooga’s Veterans Bridge; the American flags that show our patriotism and recognition of our armed forces veterans.



For the last decade, those flags were supplied by an anonymous donor that generously funded the replacement of the flags each year. That donation totaled about $40,000.



The Transportation Department was notified last year that the anonymous donor could no longer continue to provide those funds.



To fill that void, the city of Chattanooga has announced the Veterans Bridge Flag Initiative, to keep our Veterans Bridge decorated with American flags.



Any group or individual can honor a service man or woman by donating the cost of a flag.



Each flag is $75 and will fly on a numbered pole on the Veterans Bridge from May until after Veterans Day in November.



Honorees will receive a proclamation recognizing their service to the country and proclaiming the pole number from which their flag flies. The flags will be offered to the donors at the end of each season.



Additionally, Thursday, May 15, Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke and other citizens will raise thirty American flags on Veterans Bridge. The event starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Bluff View Art District Sculpture Garden.



PLEASE NOTE: The Mayor's office says that the spots for this year are full.

