Cat saves boy from dog attack

Watch the video here

BAKERSFIELD, CA (KPRC) - A family in Bakersfield, CA is breathing a sigh of relief after their pet cat chased off a dog who was attacking their young son.Their home security camera caught the moments as they unfolded. Footage shows the dog slowly walk to the boy. Then, attack and pull him off of his bike.The family's cat leaps into action by tackling and chasing the dog away. That's when the boy's mother runs to help.Roger Triantafilo, the boys father, uploaded the security video on YouTube and says, "Thankfully it wasn't worse" He, then, added photos of the injury and stitches the boy received.