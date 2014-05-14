Search for missing GA woman moves to vacant lots - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

EATONTON, GA (AP) - Law officers are planning to comb wooded, vacant lots in a subdivision on Lake Oconee in their continuing search for a missing woman.

Sheriff's officials have said they fear 87-year-old Shirley Dermond has been abducted.

Her husband, 88-year-old Russell Dermond, was found beheaded May 6 at the couple's home in the exclusive gated community on the lake.

The Telegraph newspaper reports (http://bit.ly/1g5a8Ti) that searchers plan to look in the wooded areas near the home on Wednesday.

Searchers have also been using sonar equipment to look under the water in Lake Oconee, and billboard messages around the state have been displaying Shirley Dermond's photo in hopes of generating leads.

