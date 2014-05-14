SLIDESHOW: Braves release renderings of new ballpark

To purchase season tickets for the new ballpark

(WXIA) - The Atlanta Braves have released six new pictures, for a first peek at the new ballpark and mixed-use development design.“This is a very early look at how our vision is shaping up and, even though we are still months away from final plans and drawings, we are very pleased with the progress," said John Schuerholz, president of the Atlanta Braves. "The renderings represent the sense of place we intend to create 365 days a year in addition to a world-class ballpark."The area will have shopping, dining, living, office and entertainment space, as well as a boutique hotel.The Braves also announced the launch of a waitlist for fans who are non-season ticket holders and who are interested in purchasing season tickets in the new ballpark. Current season ticket holders already receive top priority in securing season tickets for the new ballpark.Both the ballpark and mixed-use development will open in April 2017.