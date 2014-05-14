UPDATE: Murray Co. magistrate indicted on multiple federal charges Posted: Wednesday, May 14, 2014 10:17 AM EDT Updated: Wednesday, May 14, 2014 12:07 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Murray County Chief Magistrate Bryant Cochran has been indicted on multiple federal charges which include sexual assault and witness tampering.



A grand jury handed down the indictment, charging Cochran with a total of six counts. Along with the witness tampering and drug distribution allegations, the other counts accuse him of depriving someone's rights or conspiracy against rights.



Angela Garmley and her husband, Joe Garmley, sued former Chief Magistrate Bryant Cochran for soliciting sex from Angela Garmley in his chambers and creation of a scheme to get her arrested, according to their lawsuit.



That lawsuit resulted in an ethics complaint being filed against Cochran in 2012, in which she said that Cochran had asked her in his chambers to be his mistress and texted her to come to his office "wearing a dress and no panties."



Clifford "C.J." Joyce pleaded guilty to felony to conspiracy charges because of his role in the arrest of Angela Garmley.



Joyce put five packets of methamphetamine into a magnetic, tin and placed the tin near one of the tires on Garmley's car.



Angela Garmley, her husband and Jason Southern in the car were arrested in the scheme. Charges were subsequently dropped in the case after it was determined that the drugs had been planted.



Two former Murray County sheriff deputies later pleaded guilty for their roles in the incident and were sentenced.



Attorney Mcracken Poston, who represents the Garmelys and Southern in the wrongful arrest lawsuit, issued a news release Wednesday morning, and stated "Now that the government has finally made federal criminal charges against the former judge, we look forward to watching Mr. Chochran avail himself to each and every constitutional right and privilege that he wanted to deny my clients."



