Bounce house blows away

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY (WNYT) Two young boys were injured after a "bouncy house" was swept away by a gust of wind Monday afternoon in South Glens Falls, New York.Three children were inside the play structure when the wind lifted the inflatable toy 50 feet into the air.The three kids -- ages 5, 6, and 10 -- fell out of the toy. The two boys were seriously injured. The girl suffered minor scrapes and bruisesParents say one boy landed on a parked car and the other landed on asphalt.Read more from our NBC affiliate WNYT.