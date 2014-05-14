Flash flood watch for entire viewing area through Thursday

Showers and storms will start popping this afternoon and last through the night. The Storm Prediction Center says we could see some strong to severe storms later tonight. The best chance will be for some strong thunderstorms with hail and damaging winds. The chance or any tornadoes is very small, but stay tuned!



Cooler air will continue to move in for Thursday. Showers will end in the afternoon. Winds will pick up out of the west and northwest to 20 mph. Gusts could be higher. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 60's. Thursday night will see clearing skies and cold lows into the 40's. Friday should be dry with highs in the upper 60's.This weekend will see some clouds returning and scattered showers developing for both Saturday and Sunday. Amounts will be light, but highs will be in the 60's.Next week will warm up with highs back into the 80's and no rain Monday through Wednesday.