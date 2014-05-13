Twitter adds mute function to tools - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Twitter adds mute function to tools

Are you tired of Twitter tirades?
Twitter's rolling out a new "mute" feature allowing you to hide someone's tweets and retweets.
The targeted tweeter will still be able to favorite, reply to, and retweet your tweets...
But you won't see any of it in your timeline.
The muted user will -not- know you've muted them, and you can unmute at any time.
