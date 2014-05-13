Arlington National Cemetery marks its 150th anniversary - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Arlington National Cemetery marks its 150th anniversary

Arlington National Cemetery marked its 150th anniversary Tuesday.

There was a wreath-laying ceremony at the gravesite of Army Private William Christman, the first military burial at Arlington.
Arlington National Cemetery was created out of necessity during the American Civil War.
It has become a national shrine for hundreds of thousands of active duty military members and veterans.

