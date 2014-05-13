Wal-Mart settles with Colorado cantaloupe victims Posted: Tuesday, May 13, 2014 10:54 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, May 13, 2014 10:54 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

DENVER (AP) - Wal-Mart has agreed to settle claims from families of victims who died in a 2011 cantaloupe listeria outbreak that killed 33 people that was traced to a Colorado farm.



A Denver paper reports the company settled with 23 families, including nine in Colorado. The terms of the settlements were kept confidential.



Wal-Mart spokesman Randy Hargrove says company officials are pleased with the resolution.



Two Colorado cantaloupe farmers pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from the deadly outbreak and were sentenced to five years of probation and six months of home detention.



A federal magistrate also ordered brothers Eric and Ryan Jensen to each pay $150,000 in restitution and perform 100 hours of community service.



They pleaded guilty last year to introducing adulterated food into interstate commerce.



