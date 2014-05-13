Delays expected for several days during TDOT demolition on Dayton Blvd. Posted: Tuesday, May 13, 2014 10:34 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, May 14, 2014 8:36 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Those traveling on Dayton Boulevard may find themselves in a few traffic jams starting Wednesday.



TDOT is moving forward with yet another phase of their project on Highway 27.



This time they're demolishing the bridge over Dayton Boulevard.



TDOT says demolition will go from 7:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. starting Wednesday and go through Saturday.



"That's just another step of the process and the project is coming along great," said TDOT Spokesperson, Jennifer Flynn.



Flynn says with this demolition there will be delays as they work to keep drivers safe.



"We will be knocking down a lot of concrete and it will be falling into the road and we don't want anyone to get hurt," said Flynn.



Because of that, she says some traveling on Dayton Blvd. can plan to take alternate routes.



"Traffic coming from Red Bank trying to use this part of Dayton Blvd.. they'll have to use Hwy 27 and take Manufacturer's Road and get on Cherokee Blvd," said Flynn.



But others, leaving from downtown to go towards Red Bank can choose to stay on Dayton Blvd, but could find themselves in bumper to bumper traffic with Dayton Blvd. shifting to one lane with possible long waits.



"There will be times traffic will be stopped periodically, even up to thirty minutes, that's the part that's really going to affect people," said Flynn.



Flynn says if you know an alternate route, you should take advantage of it to keep yourself out of the jam.



She says they hope to move quickly to keep the inconvenience at a minimum.



"Hopefully, we will get done quicker than that but that's what we've got set for," said Flynn. "There is light at the end of the tunnel or in this case the end of the exit ramp."









