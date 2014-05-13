Mistakes on your resume can hurt you - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mistakes on your resume can hurt you

Looking for a job and not seeming to get anywhere...it may be your resume.

You could torpedo your chances of landing a job before you even walk in the door.
Mistakes on your resume can hurt you.
"Grammarly.com"  reviewed  dozens of resumes, finding an average of five errors per applicant.
60 percent were grammatical glitches.   Women averaged four mistakes, and men, six.
