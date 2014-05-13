Small plane crash in Chattooga County sends two people to the ho - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Small plane crash in Chattooga County sends two people to the hospital

Posted: Updated:
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) - Two people were injured when a 1940 Taylor Craft plane in which they were traveling crashed.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in Chattooga County near Old Hwy 337 between Teloga and Menlo on the passenger's property.

The passenger was taken to the hospital in Rome.  The pilot was taken by Life Force to Erlanger.  The extent of their injuries is unknown. 

The Federal Aviation Administration will be on the scene Wednesday morning to investigate.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.