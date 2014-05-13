Small plane crash in Chattooga County sends two people to the hospital Posted: Tuesday, May 13, 2014 10:14 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, May 14, 2014 8:30 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Two people were injured when a 1940 Taylor Craft plane in which they were traveling crashed.



It happened around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in Chattooga County near Old Hwy 337 between Teloga and Menlo on the passenger's property.



The passenger was taken to the hospital in Rome. The pilot was taken by Life Force to Erlanger. The extent of their injuries is unknown.



The Federal Aviation Administration will be on the scene Wednesday morning to investigate.

