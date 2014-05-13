East Ridge City cancels Tuesday vote on beer sales at new store - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

East Ridge City cancels Tuesday vote on beer sales at new store

EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) - East Ridge City canceled its vote Tuesday night on whether or not to allow a new gas station to sell beer.

"Speedway" is building a brand new, 4-thousand square foot gas station at the corner of Ringgold Road and Tombras Avenue.
It's set to open next month.

We were not given a reason for the cancellation.
Last week, the city's beer board voted unanimously to decline the store's request for a permit to sell beer, because it's within 250 feet of a playground.


