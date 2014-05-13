East Ridge City cancels Tuesday vote on beer sales at new store Posted: Tuesday, May 13, 2014 6:52 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, May 13, 2014 6:52 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

East Ridge City canceled its vote Tuesday night on whether or not to allow a new gas station to sell beer.



"Speedway" is building a brand new, 4-thousand square foot gas station at the corner of Ringgold Road and Tombras Avenue.

It's set to open next month.



We were not given a reason for the cancellation.

Last week, the city's beer board voted unanimously to decline the store's request for a permit to sell beer, because it's within 250 feet of a playground.





