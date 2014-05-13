Fired HCSO deputy accused of rape due in court in June - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fired HCSO deputy accused of rape due in court in June

The case against a former Hamilton County Deputy accused of sexually assaulting a woman will be heard in June.

Willie Greer is  facing charges of aggravated rape and official misconduct.

Greer was dismissed in January for the charges.

The affidavit claims he forced a female driver he pulled over for speeding, to perform a sexual act on him while she was handcuffed.

In his last court appearance, Defense Attorney Bill Speek said there's evidence of at least one additional victim from that same January day.
