Berke cancels deal with Global Green Lighting



"You won't save $36,000,000 until you put all the lights up. This thing about 700 lights a year? It's not going to work. The numbers won't work. It will actually cost the city more money in lost revenue than it would be if they put up all the lights today," said Don Lepard, CEO, Global Green.



We asked Mayor Berke his thoughts on the $5,000,000 worth of inventory that he's already created and if he had response for him."Well, as we go forward, if global green would like to be our vendor to the one-for-one replacement, we'd love to have them bid on it," said Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke.