UPDATE: Fuel spill in Chattooga County closes area frequented by children

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) - UPDATE:  The probable cause of a diesel spill in a Chattooga County creek has been located.  A drain, near an empty facility, was covered in debris.  Fuel was leaking into the debris, going down the drain, into the creek.  The Fire Department in helping the EPA clean out the drain.  The area is still considered off-limits for the next couple of days.
Crews in Chattooga County are cleaning up a fuel spill that has contaminated a creek frequented by children.

EMA director Eddie Henderson tells Channel 3 that the spill was discovered Monday night around 8:00. 

It is located on Lyerly Street near the Old Mohawk Mill. 

Members of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, the EPA and Chattooga County's EMA contractor are investigating the cause of the spill, at this time it is unknown.

Henderson says the spill is a significant amount.  Chattooga EMA used their automated calling system to alert the community not to play in or near the water.  This water does not flow into the system that provides drinking water.

Crews are using an underflow dam to clean up the spill.  The underflow dam is built in a stream with pipes allowing the water to flow and the diesel to float.  Crews will then take a vacuum truck and soak up the fuel. 

Henderson says it could be a couple of days before the area is completely cleaned up.
