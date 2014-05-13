Injured Dalton State coach John Redman improving - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Injured Dalton State coach John Redman improving

DALTON, GA (Times Free Press) - The Dalton State assistant basketball coach who suffered severe injuries two weeks ago after crashing his car on Interstate 85 is steadily improving.

Bo Redman, father of 23-year-old John Redman, said his son began to move Sunday afternoon in his room at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

He continued to improve Monday, Bo Redman said. He sat on the side of his hospital bed, waved goodbye to a therapist and brushed his teeth with help. Later this week, John Redman will move to Shepherd Center, which specializes in spinal cord and brain injuries and is also in Atlanta.

Three days ago, Bo Redman said, doctors rated John as a "2" on the Ranchos Levels of Cognitive Functioning, a scale for evaluating patients with head injuries. Two is the second lowest score, one designated for patients who respond slowly and inconsistently to sound, sight, touch or movement.

