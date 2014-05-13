Lake Winnie gets GA tax break for water park addition - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Lake Winnie gets GA tax break for water park addition

Posted: Updated:
By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (Times Free Press) - Lake Winnepesaukah is finally going to see its state-level tax break for its 2013 addition of the SoakYa Water Park.

State Sen. Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga, on Monday announced that the family-owned amusement park, located in Rossville, is the first tourist attraction to qualify for tax incentives under the revised Georgia Tourism Development Act.

"We're very appreciative of Sen. Mullis' work with the Joint Development Authority and his encouragement to apply for this tax incentive," said Tennyson Dickinson of Lake Winnie.

The original version of the law, passed in 2011, was rejected by state agencies for various technical problems -- such as local governments receiving less sales tax revenue for their schools because that money would go to the attractions -- that would have made it nearly impossible to implement.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.