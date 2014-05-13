UPDATE: EPB power outage from Hixson north into Graysville - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: EPB power outage from Hixson north into Graysville

Posted: Updated:
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -
UPDATE: Power to about 32,000 homes and businesses in northern Hamilton County was restored twice Tuesday afternoon with remote switching using the community’s smart grid.

Just before 2 p.m., a TVA circuit that supplies EPB in areas west of the Tennessee River lost power. After the power was restored, TVA’s circuit went down again and smart grid automation restored service a second time.

During these outages some of the EPB fiber optics equipment was affected, causing a loss of service for some of their customers. EPB engineers continue to work on restoring fiber optic services.  

PREVIOUS STORY: Around 15,000 homes and businesses in the from Hixson north into Graysville have lost power.  EPB's spokesperson tells Channel 3 a TVA line that supplies EPB's system had a failure.  TVA is checking their lines to find a cause.  EPB is in the process of re-routing power from other sources without overloading the system.


Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.