101-year-old grandma throws out Blue Jays' first pitch - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

101-year-old grandma throws out Blue Jays' first pitch

Posted: Updated:
Source: WAVE 3 Source: WAVE 3
Our NBC News partners at WAVE 3 are reporting a 101-year-old woman and fans at the Toronto Blue Jays game Sunday were given a very special treat. 

According to the Toronto Blue Jay's website, 101-year-old Kitty Cohen threw out the ceremonial first pitch on Mother's Day at the Rogers Centre. 

Kitty's adorable, and skillful, first pitch quickly took the internet by storm! After throwing out the pitch, Kitty received a bouquet of flowers and a hug from Blue

Jays catcher Josh Thole. 

It's a video you won't want to miss! 

Read more and see the video at WAVE 3 News
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.