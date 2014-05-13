CPD need help finding Captain D's robbery suspect - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CPD need help finding Captain D's robbery suspect

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
Chattanooga Police need help finding a man they say robbed the Captain D's on Oakhill Road at gunpoint. 

Chattanooga Police responded to the Captain D's at 5001 Oakhill Road on the morning of Wednesday, May 7 around 11:15 on reports of a robbery. 

Investigators tell Channel 3 that a black male walked inside the restaurant ordered a drink and then demanded cash after displaying a handgun. 

No one was injured in during the robbery. 

Chattanooga Police ask anyone that can identify the suspect in the photos to call 423-698-2525 or Crime Stoppers at 423-698-3333.  
