Former Dalton mayor to take on absent Georgia Gov. Deal in debate

By Tim Omarzu, Chattanooga Times Free Press
DALTON, GA (Times Free Press) - During a live TV debate Wednesday night to be broadcast throughout Georgia, David Pennington will ask incumbent Gov. Nathan Deal a question.

That is, Pennington will direct a question to Deal’s empty podium, because the governor declined to participate in the debate on Georgia Public Broadcasting with his two Republican primary challengers: Pennington, the former mayor of Dalton, Ga., and Georgia Superintendent of Schools John Barge.

“I’ve narrowed it down to two questions,” Pennington, 61, said Monday morning. “It will be hard-hitting, I assure you of that.”

Considered a long shot, Pennington trails Deal in fundraising. He had about $200,000 at the end of March compared to Deal’s war chest of $4 million. Barge was last with $15,000.



