Dalton police searching for TJ Maxx shoplifting suspects

The Dalton Police Department need help identifying three women who shoplifted more than $1,500 worth of merchandise from TJ Maxx on Walnut Avenue.





Investigators tell Channel 3, it happened on February 9 around 5:30 p.m. when two of the suspects entered the store together and the third suspect came in later.





The trio walked to the section of women’s purses and took at least 10 purses valued at $130 each and then went to the home goods section and took several packages of bed linens before leaving in a gold SUV with a Tennessee license plate..





Investigators tell Channel 3 the suspects were all black females. One woman wore a pink hat and black and grey outfit. The second also wore a pink hat and a black jacket with jeans. The third woman wore a purple jumpsuit with her hair in braids that were pulled back.





Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to please contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085, extension 189.