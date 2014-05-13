Twisted Twins: Confessed teen murderers initially claimed innoce - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Twisted Twins: Confessed teen murderers initially claimed innocence

(WXIA) - ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. -- Our NBC News Partners at WXIA are reporting it was a chilling crime. It is the story of two teenage twin sisters that viciously killed their mother and told police they were the victims.

Earlier this year, Jasmiyah and Tasmiyah Whitehead signed a plea agreement in their case. Their confession was exchanged for 30 years behind bars. But what came before their confessions case evidence shows was a twisted web of lies.

While their fate is sealed, their case file is not. Through an open records request 11Alive has obtained critical evidence that never made it to a courtroom: crime scene photos, interrogation tapes, surveillance video and, finally, the girls' taped confessions.

THE INITIAL STORY

Identical twins share everything: birthdays, clothing -- even DNA. However, twin sisters Jasmiyah and Tasmiyah Whitehead also share a dark past. They admitted to killing their mother -- a confession that came after months of lying to cover it up.

"Twin girls had come home and found their mother deceased," said Richard Read, Rockdale County District Attorney.
