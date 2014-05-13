Twisted Twins: Confessed teen murderers initially claimed innocence



Earlier this year, Jasmiyah and Tasmiyah Whitehead signed a plea agreement in their case. Their confession was exchanged for 30 years behind bars. But what came before their confessions case evidence shows was a twisted web of lies.



While their fate is sealed, their case file is not. Through an open records request 11Alive has obtained critical evidence that never made it to a courtroom: crime scene photos, interrogation tapes, surveillance video and, finally, the girls' taped confessions.



THE INITIAL STORY



Identical twins share everything: birthdays, clothing -- even DNA. However, twin sisters Jasmiyah and Tasmiyah Whitehead also share a dark past. They admitted to killing their mother -- a confession that came after months of lying to cover it up.



"Twin girls had come home and found their mother deceased," said Richard Read, Rockdale County District Attorney.

