3rd largest flour milling company in U.S. to be headquartered in Chattanooga

By Dave Flessner, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - The third largest flour milling company in America will be headquartered in Chattanooga with a new corporate name following the merger Monday of Cereal Food Processors into Milner Milling Inc.

The new corporate name, Grain Craft, brings together three milling companies combined over the past 11 years.

Milner Milling Inc., which bought half of Pendleton Flour Mills LLC in 2003, said Monday it completed its previously announced purchase of Cereal Food Processors.

The company will be headed by Charles Stout, who worked with the Chattanooga-based FourBridges to arrange and complete the purchase.

