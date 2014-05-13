Chattanooga FC Academy 04G finish strong season with championship

Submitted



The Chattanooga FC Academy 04 Girls soccer team won the 8v8 Phantom Division of the Tennessee Nike Invitational Soccer tournament in Brentwood, Tennessee on Sunday. The team is comprised of 10-year-olds.



The CFC girls opened the tournament with a 4-0 win over the Huntsville FC 04 Girls. In their second game CFC beat with Tennessee Soccer Club 04 Elite South 2-1 which gave Chattanooga a bye to the semi-finals on Sunday. In the semi-finals CFC beat Huntsville FC 04 Girls 1-0 in a rematch from Saturday's game.



The tournament final late on Sunday was a hard fought match against BUSA 04 North Elite from Birmingham. The game was tied 0-0 until 4 minutes into the second half when Gracen Brewster converted a penalty kick to put CFC up 1-0. CFC was able to finish out the game with a shutout and win 1-0.



Ana Silva finished the tournament with 5 goals (two game winners), Madeline Lee 2 goals (1 game winner) and Gracen Brewster had 1 goal (game winner). The defense only gave up one goal all weekend. Morgan Hughes, Trinity Howard, Bailie Dull, and Aliya Cooper all starred for the defense. Gracen Brewster made several game-winning saves.





Photograph: The Chattanooga FC 04 Girls completed the season ranked number 5 in the state of Tennessee and the top-ranked team in the Chattanooga area for their age group, according to the Soccer in College rating system. During the season they medalled 5 times with four championships and one second place finish. The CFC 04 Girls completed the season with a 35-19-4 overall record. They are coached by Robb Wright.

Front Row L-R: Morgan Hughes, Bailie Dull, Zoe Stalvey, Ana Silva, Samantha Helton. Just behind is Savannah Stout,

Back Row L-R: Coach Robb Wright, Camilla Mook, Madeline Lee, Aliya Cooper, Trinity Howard, Gracen Brewster, Madeline Davidson