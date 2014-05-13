UPDATE: Man found guilty of second-degree murder in girlfriend's death

UPDATE: A Hamilton County jury found Taylor Satterfield guilty of second-degree murder on Thursday.

He will be sentenced on August 29 in Judge Poole’s courtroom.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hamilton County Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom finds probable cause to send Taylor Satterfield's case of criminal homicide case to the grand jury.



Satterfield, 20, is charged with criminal homicide and aggravated domestic abuse after police say he shot and killed his girlfriend Keiara Patton. The couple had two kids together, ages 1 and 2. Family members told Channel 3 the kids are now in the custody of their grandmother.



"There are two kids today that will grow up without their mother and presumably without their father because of domestic violence," said Judge Lila Statom. .



Satterfield remains in jail on a more than $700,000 bond. He's due back in court in July on unrelated charges.

PREVIOUS STORY: Taylor Satterfield, charged in the criminal homicide of his girlfriend, made his first appearance before a judge Thursday morning. Satterfield signed documents waiving his 10 day right to a preliminary hearing as he works to find his own attorney. During his appearance, Satterfield glanced back at several of his family members in the third row. The victim's family was not in court. Satterfield is due back in court May 29 for his preliminary hearing.



PREVIOUS STORY: A shooting in Chattanooga's College Hill Courts neighborhood Tuesday morning left one 20-year-old mom dead and her boyfriend in jail.

Police found Keiara Patton with a gunshot wound to the head in her home. She died at the hospital. Police arrested her boyfriend Taylor Satterfield, 20, and charged him with Criminal Homicide and four other charges.



According to the affidavit, Satterfield changed his story several times to police. First, he said he found her dead. Then, he said they were arguing when he put his hand gun to his head and she tried to grab the weapon, causing it to discharge. Eventually, he admitting to the shooting but called it accidental and said the victim charged at him with two knives.



Patton became Chattanooga's tenth homicide victim of 2014 and the first female. As of May 14, the City had at least 45 shooting victims of which, only six have been women.



"We look at these 45 other shootings and I'm willing to bet you all 45 of these people grew up with violence in the home," said Dr. Charlotte Boatwright, local advocate for domestic violence victims.



Dr. Charlotte Boatwright is an advocate for domestic violence victims. She said the revolving door of violence starts at a young age and in this case, this one shooting may have a ripple effect. The affidavit states Satterfield's kids were there for the shooting. Police won't say their ages or what they may have seen, citing an ongoing investigation.



"They should remember. If they saw or heard, they will remember that as adults," said Dr. Boatwright.



At the time of the shooting, court records show Satterfield had an active warrant for Aggravated Domestic Assault stemming from an April shooting. Police said he shot at, and hit, someone he was staying with at that person's home. But police didn't pick him up on that charge until after Tuesday's shooting death of Patton.



According to court records, he's also been in trouble on drug charges and firearm possession.



Satterfield was booked in the Hamilton County jail on a $718,000 bond. He's scheduled in court Thursday morning.



FOR HELP: Dr. Boatwright said there's a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence. Call (423) 755-2700.