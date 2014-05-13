Police: 6-year-old TN boy beaten by mother for bad grades Posted: Tuesday, May 13, 2014 10:15 AM EDT Updated: Tuesday, May 13, 2014 6:38 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Latasha Green alledgely beat her six-year-old son because of a grade he received in school.

MEMPHIS, TN - (WMC) - Police say a young boy was beaten for his bad grades by his own mother.



The six-year-old ended up at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital after Memphis police say his mother, Latasha Green, badly beat him. According to police, the abuse was discovered at school after the child appeared sluggish and kept vomiting.



Police say the victim told them he was beaten for getting an "N," which means Needs Improvement, on his report card.



Neighbor Tamika Matthews says this is unacceptable.



"I was wondering what was going on ... Cause my sister she supposed to be moving in next door," said Matthews. "But it's sad to even hear that it's got something to do with a child being beat over grades."



The child was taken to Le Bonheur where doctors discovered the boy had cuts, a cracked skull, and damage to his pancreas. Police say he was kicked, punched, and hit in the face.



Green is charged with aggravated child abuse. WMC Action News 5 went to the duplex where she lives, but Green would not come to the door to answer questions.



"You have to learn different ways to deal with the children, not beating them. I wouldn't beat my son ... it's terrible," added Matthews.



His mother is out on a $25,000 bond Monday night and a relative told WMC Action News 5 that he is recovering.



Green's next court appearance is set for May 29.

