Judge dismisses lawsuit over AL houndstooth pattern

TUSCALOOSA, AL (AP) - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit over use of the houndstooth pattern made famous by hats worn by former Alabama football coach Paul "Bear" Bryant.

The University of Alabama System board of trustees and its president pro tem had filed the suit against a Georgia-based company over its use of the houndstooth pattern.

In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Court Judge R. David Proctor dismissed the case, noting the parties had reached a settlement. Details of the settlement weren't immediately available.

The Tuscaloosa News reports (http://bit.ly/1ls9LS1 ) that the attorney for Houndstooth Mafia Enterprises was unavailable for comment on Monday.

The lawsuit filed in September 2013 was based on a dispute over trademark rights to the houndstooth pattern, which was used in a logo.

Information from: The Tuscaloosa News, http://www.tuscaloosanews.com

