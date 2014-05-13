Mowbray Pike closed Tuesday for culvert replacement - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mowbray Pike closed Tuesday for culvert replacement

The Hamilton County Highway Department says that Mowbray Pike will be closed today, May 13th from 9:00am until 4:00pm to replace a drainage culvert.

Mowbray will be closed at the intersection of Poe Road to all traffic, detours will be posted.

