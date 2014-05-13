Stolen car found in water in McMinn Co. Posted: Tuesday, May 13, 2014 8:46 AM EDT Updated: Tuesday, May 13, 2014 8:50 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

McMinn County officials located a stolen car in the river near Calhoun Monday night.



Sheriff Joe Guy says the car was found in The Bluffs. Divers checked the numbers on the car and say it was stolen out of Bradley County.



Guy says they aren't sure when the car ended up in the water, but it may have been put there deliberately.



It's not clear if they'll be able to recover the vehicle, as it's in a difficult part of the water for trucks to access. Guy says there are several cars in that area that have never been recovered.



No one was injured. No suspect information is available.

