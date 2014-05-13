Appointments now needed for passports in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Nashville post offices are switching to an appointment-only system for passport applications.

Nashville Postmaster Pete Dechelle said in a news release that the change is meant to expedite the processing of applications and prevent customers from having to wait in long lines.

Customers should make appointments by telephoning the office where they intend to apply for or renew their passports.

Post office locations and phone numbers can be found at http://www.usps.com under the "quick tools" section.

