Nashville becomes latest open data city

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Nashville has become the latest city to join the open data movement, and people who live, work and play in Music City might soon be able to access a treasure trove of information about the city.

Nashville Mayor Karl Dean signed an open data executive order Monday that increases the public access to government data.

Currently, the public can access more than 20 datasets by 15 Metro Departments at http://data.nashville.gov . The information includes data on public Wi-Fi hot spots, historic markers, public art and the salaries of Metro employees. Additional datasets will be added in the future.

Open data in other cities has spurned the creation of several apps, including ones that use restaurant inspections to warn people where not to eat and others that show what neighborhoods have the most sidewalks.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.