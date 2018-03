Light switch: Berke to seek new bids for streetlight program

After months of debate over Chattanooga's $24 million streetlight replacement program, Mayor Andy Berke has scrapped a plan to go forward with Global Green Lighting and wants to reopen the bidding process.Chief Operating Officer Jeff Cannon recommended that Berke re-bid the program to replace the city's lights -- about 700 a year -- as they burn out, hiring the company that presents the most energy efficient, cost-effective proposal. A city memo states the city will work with a vendor and city-owned EPB for a new maintenance agreement and new contract agreement going forward."We're going with a different system now," Berke said Monday afternoon. "If GGL is the best product at the best price, we will continue to use them, without question."Berke accepted Cannon's plan a day before the City Council is set to review a city audit that revealed EPB had inflated maintenance and energy usage figures supplied to the city.Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press