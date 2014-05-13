Light switch: Berke to seek new bids for streetlight program - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Light switch: Berke to seek new bids for streetlight program

By Joy Lukachick, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke. Photo by Dog Strickland/Times Free Press Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke. Photo by Dog Strickland/Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - After months of debate over Chattanooga's $24 million streetlight replacement program, Mayor Andy Berke has scrapped a plan to go forward with Global Green Lighting and wants to reopen the bidding process.

Chief Operating Officer Jeff Cannon recommended that Berke re-bid the program to replace the city's lights -- about 700 a year -- as they burn out, hiring the company that presents the most energy efficient, cost-effective proposal. A city memo states the city will work with a vendor and city-owned EPB for a new maintenance agreement and new contract agreement going forward.

"We're going with a different system now," Berke said Monday afternoon. "If GGL is the best product at the best price, we will continue to use them, without question."

Berke accepted Cannon's plan a day before the City Council is set to review a city audit that revealed EPB had inflated maintenance and energy usage figures supplied to the city.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

