Facebook dispute leads to stabbing Posted: Tuesday, May 13, 2014 7:45 AM EDT

A jealous fight that started over Facebook landed a couple in jail.



Ebony Williams, 31, is accused of stabbing her boyfriend, 34-year-old Allen Heard, twice with a knife after she believed he was talking to other women on the social media website, according to Chattanooga police.

Williams went on to clobber Heard. She scratched him on the left side of his face, Monday afternoon, according to a report.



The argument, which started in the early morning, lasted hours.



Heard told police that he left the Talladega Avenue residence and came back to find his clothing in plastic bag on the front lawn. When he picked up the bag, Williams grabbed the bag. The bag tore with clothes falling to the ground.



Heard left again and then came back to find that his clothes were soaked in bleach. He pounded on the door demanding to be let in.



He attempted to push in the air conditioning unit. When Williams let him into the house, he began to punch holes in the wall.



Police could not determine who the primary aggressor was in the fight. Both Williams and Heard were arrested.



Williams was arrested for aggravated assault and vandalism just a week before she is expected to go to trial on 10 aggravated assault charges from 2013. She posted a $30,000 bond.



Heard has prior arrests for charges including domestic assault, aggravated cruelty to animals, and possession of drugs for resale. He remains in the Hamilton County Jail on a $10,000 bond.



Both are expected to appear before Hamilton County General Sessions Court Judge Gary Starnes May 19.

