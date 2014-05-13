Muggy, isolated storms this afternoon

Good Tuesday. Get ready for another warm and muggy day. The chance for showers and storms will be increasing over the next 48 hours.
A slow moving front over west Tennessee is providing us with a warm and humid flow of air from the south. This is an unstable air mass that will have the potential to produce a few isolated showers and storms around the Tennessee Valley this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but we will keep a watchful eye out. Highs this afternoon will reach a muggy 88 degrees.
Tonight look for partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 60s.
I think most of the rain and storms for the first part of Wednesday will be west of Chattanooga. We may still see a shower or two through the day, but the bulk of the activity will be along the front that will briefly stall to our west tomorrow. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid 80s.
Late Wednesday night into overnight Thursday morning low pressure will lift through the Tennessee Valley. This will provide us with our best chance for widespread showers and storms. By the time you wake up and head out Thursday morning, however, the rain will have moved east, and most of Thursday will sport a cool and breezy flow of air from the northwest behind the front. Highs Thursday afternoon will struggle to even make it to the low 70s. Lows Thursday night and Friday night will drop into the 40s.
Highs will warm a bit, but stay in the 70s through the weekend.
TUESDAY:
8am... Partly Cloudy, 68
Noon... Isolated Storms, 82
3pm... Isolated Storms, 85
5pm... Isolated Storms, 88