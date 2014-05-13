GA sheriff's deputy cleared of charges in shooting - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

GA sheriff's deputy cleared of charges in shooting

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A District Attorney in northwestern Georgia says a sheriff's deputy has been cleared of wrongdoing in a 60-year-old man's shooting death.

Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Herbert Franklin tells the Rome News-Tribune (http://bit.ly/1g2tF6S ) no charges will be filed in the March 9 shooting of Herbert Wayne Morehead.

Franklin says the decision is based on the findings of a probe by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities say Morehead fired a single shot at a deputy who was trying to investigate a reported domestic dispute. Officials say the deputy told Morehead to drop his weapon before firing the shot and was placed on paid administrative leave after the incident.

