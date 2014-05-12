Still time to donate to the mail carriers food drive Posted: Monday, May 12, 2014 11:16 PM EDT Updated: Monday, May 12, 2014 11:16 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Mail carriers spent Saturday collecting food for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.



Jessica Sullivan with the Chattanooga Food Bank says this time of year can be hard to keep up as donations plummet while the need continues to rise.

She says this is a great food drive since people don't even have to leave, they can just put the food at the mailbox.



The Food Bank says, if they reach their goal of 80-thousand pounds of food, they will feed close to 60-thousand people.



If you forgot to set your food out Saturday, donations will be accepted a few more days and delivered to the Food Bank.

