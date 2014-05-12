New tax incentives for local amusement park - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New tax incentives for local amusement park

ROSSVILLE, GA (WRCB) - Lake Winnepesaukah of Rossville is the first tourism destination approved for a tax incentive under the Georgia Tourism Development Act.
The ten-year agreement involves a partial sales tax refund for Lake Winnepesaukah on the increased revenues due to the addition of "Soak Ya" Water Park in 2013.
