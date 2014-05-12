104 year old celebrates his birthday by setting a record - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

104 year old celebrates his birthday by setting a record

Posted: Updated:
A 104-year-old man in Poland celebrated his birthday by running a 100 meter sprint setting a record in the process.
Stanislaw Kowalski has three daughters, ten grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
When he was working, Kowalski walked or biked more than six miles to work every day.
He still travels the same distance to visit his wife's grave.
He finished his 100 meter sprint on Saturday in 32.79 seconds.
He holds the European record by default because no one more than 100 years old has an official result.
His advice in making it this long:  he says don't eat too much in the evening.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.