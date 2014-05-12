104 year old celebrates his birthday by setting a record Posted: Monday, May 12, 2014 10:54 PM EDT Updated: Monday, May 12, 2014 10:54 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A 104-year-old man in Poland celebrated his birthday by running a 100 meter sprint setting a record in the process.

Stanislaw Kowalski has three daughters, ten grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

When he was working, Kowalski walked or biked more than six miles to work every day.

He still travels the same distance to visit his wife's grave.

He finished his 100 meter sprint on Saturday in 32.79 seconds.

He holds the European record by default because no one more than 100 years old has an official result.

His advice in making it this long: he says don't eat too much in the evening.

