Judge expresses concerns over Casey Kasem's safety

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A judge has appointed one of Casey Kasem's daughters as his temporary conservator after expressing concerns about the safety and whereabouts of the ailing radio personality.
   
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Daniel S. Murphy said Monday that he was worried about Kasem's well-being after an attorney for Kasem's wife said he didn't know where the former radio host is.
   
Attorney Craig Marcus said Monday that 82-year-old Casey Kasem, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, had been removed from the country but didn't know his whereabouts.
   
Murphy ordered a court investigator and adult protective services to find Kasem.
   
Kasem's daughter Kerri was appointed his temporary conservator. Her attorney, Troy Martin, said the family believes Kasem has been taken to an Indian reservation.

