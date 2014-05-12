NBC plans live version of 'The Music Man' Posted: Monday, May 12, 2014 9:58 PM EDT Updated: Monday, May 12, 2014 9:58 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) - NBC says it's planning to air a live production of "The Music Man."



NBC Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt said Monday the network has acquired rights for a TV version of the 1957 Meredith Willson musical.



The network had success with a live production of "The Sound of Music" starring Carrie Underwood, and is following that with a live version of "Peter Pan" in December.



Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, the producers for "The Sound of Music" and "Peter Pan," did a 2003 TV version of "The Music Man" with Matthew Broderick and Kristin Chenoweth.



Greenblatt did not say if Zadan and Meron would produce the live "Music Man." An air date wasn't announced.



A 1962 big-screen version of the musical starred Robert Preston and Shirley Jones.



