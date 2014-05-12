Chattanooga's Better Business Bureau awards students, businesses Posted: Monday, May 12, 2014 7:38 PM EDT Updated: Monday, May 12, 2014 7:38 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

The Better Business Bureau Serving Southeast TN & Northwest GA, in Chattanooga, in its annual business meeting, recognized businesses with the BBB “Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics” and awarded “Student of Integrity” scholarships. David Horsager, international author (The Trust Edge), motivational speaker, and business strategist was the keynote speaker. David Horsager spoke to the eight pillars of trust that lead to dramatic results in the marketplace. He stated: “Trust, not money, is the currency of business and life.



Everything of value is built on trust, from financial systems to relationships.”



Businesses recognized for the 2014 BBB Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics are:

Category I Winner: Top This Construction, LLC, Chattanooga

Category I Honorable Mention: Brody Jewelers, Rossville, GA

Category II Winner: Eric Buchanan & Associates, PLLC, Chattanooga

Category II Honorable Mention: The Cleaning Authority, Chattanooga

Category III Winner: Capital Motor Sales, Inc., Chattanooga

Category III Honorable Mention: Mountain View Ford Lincoln, Chattanooga

Category IV Winner: Stowers Machinery Corporation, Chattanooga

Category IV Honorable Mention: ERMC, Chattanooga

Category Charity Not-Profit Winner: Chattanooga Goodwill Industries, Inc., Chattanooga

Category Charity Non-Profit Honorable Mention: Mountain Education Foundation, Inc., Signal Mountain



The BBB also conducted its 10th annual “Student of Integrity” scholarship competition. Scholarships with the value of $1000 each were awarded to 10 students who competed by writing an essay on “the importance of ethics in business and our community”. The competition was available to all high school seniors in the BBB service area of 21 surrounding counties in Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia. 107 students entered the competition this year.



The winners of the BBB 2014 “Student of Integrity” scholarships are:



Katherine E. Bishop, Walker Valley High School, Cleveland

Dani’el M. Carpenter, Soddy Daisy High School, Soddy Daisy

Briana R. Carter, Rhea County High School, Evensville

Tanika I. Gholston, Whitwell High School, Whitwell

Seth T. Jones, Rhea County High School, Evensville

Crystal N. Lee, Trion High School, Trion, GA

Caleb J. McKinney, Georgia-Cumberland Academy, Calhoun, GA

Benjamin A. Nwadike, Georgia-Cumberland Academy, Calhoun, GA

Benjamin W. Pettway, Baylor School, Chattanooga

Brooke A. Pugsley, Heritage High School, Ringgold, GA



The BBB extends congratulations to the winners in the business “Torch Awards for Marketplace Ethics” and the “Student of Integrity” scholarships. BBB President Jim Winsett states, “Individually, the business winners and the student winners are exemplary representatives of ethics and integrity in our marketplace”.



