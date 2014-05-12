GA man sentenced on child porn charges

ATLANTA (AP) - Federal prosecutors say an Atlanta-area man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for sending an undercover agent a pornographic photo of a 1-year-old girl.

Prosecutors said in news release Monday that 27-year-old Corey Charles Plunkett of Marietta spoke with an undercover officer who was looking for child porn distribution suspects in two chat rooms.

They say Plunkett asked the undercover officer whether the girl was too young for sexual activities.

Prosecutors say the man sent an image of himself and the girl to the undercover officer, followed by a pornographic image of the girl later that day.

Plunkett will serve a lifetime of supervised release after his sentence and is ordered to register as a sex offender.

