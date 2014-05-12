Driving while pregnant? Car crashes more likely, study finds







“On the contrary, we’re saying that individuals need to start driving more carefully,” Redelmeier s aid. “We shouldn’t be complacent. We all share the road.” The study doesn’t mean women should stop driving during pregnancy. Even at their worst, they’re still better drivers than men of the same age, he noted. “In that second trimester, women are feeling really good. It contributes to that false sense of security,” he said. “They’re rushing around to get things done before the baby comes.”

Though the risk is highest in the second trimester, it resolves by the end of pregnancy. Redelmeier said he believes it might be because the physical changes become obvious by the third trimester and pregnant women are surrounded by family and friends urging them to be more cautious.