Rock Spring Elementary students graduate from CHAMPS Posted: Monday, May 12, 2014

Rock Spring Elementary School fifth graders have completed the 20-week CHAMPS program, under Walker County Deputy Brad Battles.

They've learned about making good choices, as well as safety while hunting, swimming, boating or riding ATV's, and the importance of being a good role model.

Sheriff Steve Wilson presented awards to students who had written the best essays and created the best posters, and Ashlyn Jenkins was named student of the year.

Several parents and grandparents were on hand to support the students, and Channel 3's David Carroll was honored to say a few words too.

Many of the students are also among "Gilstrap's Guardians," who have cheered on principal Kandy Gilstrap during her battle with cancer.

Congratulations to the Rock Spring students, who are excited about moving on to middle school later this year.