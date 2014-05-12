Local doctor weighs in on e-cigarette debate



"It's not meant to still keep smoking and use the electronic one. It's meant to replace it and hopefully quit all together," said Czarnecki.

If want are trying to quit smoking and want some resources you can call Dr. Czarnecki office at 423-710-3864 or contact the American Lung Association Help Line at 1-800-LUNG-USA.



A side--by-side comparison shows the long term affects smoking will cause to a healthy heart if you are a smoker, that's why Dr. Czarnecki says find a doctor to come up with a treatment plan that works for you to kick the habit sooner than later.